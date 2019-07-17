Bruce landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with the injury and will sit for at least 10 more days. The severity of the injury and his expected return timeline are not yet clear. Nick Williams was recalled in a corresponding move, though Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley could be the ones to claim most of Bruce's at-bats.