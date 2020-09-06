site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Jay Bruce: Likely headed back to injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bruce aggravated his quad injury in Saturday's game against the Mets and is likely headed back to the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bruce missed 10 days in late August with a quad injury, and it looks like he is going to miss at least that much time again for the same reason.
