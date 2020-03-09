Bruce is expected to start in left field on Opening Day, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies haven't officially confirmed their plans, but manager Joe Girardi hinted Monday that Bruce would start. He's still working his way back from an elbow injury he suffered last summer, but he played the field for the first time this spring Sunday, starting at first base. Until Andrew McCutchen returns from his knee injury, Bruce should start most games against righties.