Bruce (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday versus the Braves but shouldn't miss more than a game or two, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bruce has apparently been nursing the tight left hamstring over the last few days, and the team opted to exercise some caution and remove him after being thrown out at the plate during the third inning. Nick Williams took over in left field following Bruce's departure and is the likely candidate to start Sunday in his absence.