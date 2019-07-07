Bruce went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

The veteran slugger has given the Phillies some impressive power numbers since being picked up from the Mariners, connecting on eight homers in 27 games. Bruce is slashing just .235/.286/.549 on the year, but his 22 home runs and 53 RBI between the two teams has kept his fantasy value afloat.

