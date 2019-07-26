Bruce (oblique) could rejoin the Phillies in 7-to-10 days, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Bruce landed on the injured list with the right oblique strain July 17 and looks as though he could be activated after about three weeks on the shelf. It remains unclear whether the 32-year-old will require a rehab stint, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Adam Haseley and Nick Williams figure to continue splitting time in left field during his absence.

