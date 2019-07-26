Phillies' Jay Bruce: Nearing return to Phillies
Bruce (oblique) could rejoin the Phillies in 7-to-10 days, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Bruce landed on the injured list with the right oblique strain July 17 and looks as though he could be activated after about three weeks on the shelf. It remains unclear whether the 32-year-old will require a rehab stint, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Adam Haseley and Nick Williams figure to continue splitting time in left field during his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...