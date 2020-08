Bruce is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Boston is bringing a southpaw starter (Kyle Hart) to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Bruce will take a seat while Andrew McCutchen fills in for him as the Phillies' designated hitter. Bruce came up big during Tuesday's 13-6 win, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.