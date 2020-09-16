Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Bruce (quadriceps) is still a couple days away from a return from the 10-day injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Kyle Garlick (oblique) and starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (hamstring) joining a growing list of banged-up Phillies on Tuesday, Bruce's impending return is a rare bit of positive injury news for the team. If Bruce gains clearance to play at some point during the Phillies' weekend series with the Blue Jays, he should immediately step back into a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. He could also be in the mix for work at first base with Rhys Hoskins (elbow) in danger of missing the remainder of the season.