Phillies' Jay Bruce: On bench against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bruce isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
With southpaw Steven Matz on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, Bruce will retreat to the bench. Phil Gosselin will serve as the designated hitter, batting seventh.
