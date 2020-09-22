site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Jay Bruce: On bench for second game
Bruce will sit for the evening portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Bruce started at first base in the afternoon game, going 0-for-3 at the plate. Alec Bohm starts there in the nightcap, with J.T. Realmuto serving as the designated hitter.
