Phillies' Jay Bruce: On bench Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bruce is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bruce went 0-for-3 during the matinee and will take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Max Fried starting for Atlanta. Phil Gosselin will serve as the designated hitter for Philadelphia.
