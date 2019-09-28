Bruce (elbow) is only available to hit in an emergency Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Bruce returned from a flexor strain at the start of September but hasn't been able to take the field all month. He's been quite poor at the plate, going 2-for-25, though both of hits did at least clear the fence. He's probably played his last game of the season, giving him a lopsided .216/.261/.523 season slash line and 26 homers in just 333 plate appearances.