Bruce (hamstring) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies had de facto off days Monday and Tuesday due to a pair of postponements, but the time off apparently wasn't enough for Bruce to overcome the left hamstring injury he picked up over the weekend against Atlanta. Sean Rodriguez will draw the start in left field for the early game, though it's possible Bruce gets the green light to re-enter the lineup for the nightcap.