Bruce was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a quadriceps injury, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Bruce has seen inconsistent playing time recently with a lingering quad issue, and the team hopes that a trip to the injured list will help his health over the rest of the season. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return after spending the minimum of 10 days sidelined. Adam Haseley (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.