Bruce (quad) went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an RBI single in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.

Bruce didn't miss a game with the quad injury, and he didn't seem too bothered by during Tuesday's outing. In the fourth inning, his RBI single got the Phillies on the board. He then rounded out their explosive night with a three-run blast in the eighth off Red Sox reliever Marcus Walden. Bruce is slashing .245/.288/.633 with four homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored through 15 games this season.