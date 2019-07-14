Bruce (Achilles) is starting in left field and batting sixth, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Bruce was withheld from Saturday's lineup due to a sore Achilles in both legs, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for the series finale. The 32-year-old's quick return to the lineup indicates the soreness isn't a serious concern, but if it lingers he could require some occasional maintenance days to help manage the issue.

