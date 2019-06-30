Bruce is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bruce was scratched from Saturday's lineup with left elbow tightness and will take at least one more game to return to action. The 32-year-old will also have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before the Phillies begin a series versus the Braves on Tuesday. Brad Miller will start in left field in his absence.

