Phillies' Jay Bruce: Returns from IL
Bruce (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports. He's starting in left field and hitting fifth against the Giants.
Bruce wound up spending a little more than three weeks on the shelf with a right oblique strain. Prior to landing on the IL, the veteran outfielder posted a .256/.273/.564 slash line with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 33 games with the Phillies. Bruce could cede some starts to Corey Dickerson, who was acquired from the Pirates prior to the trade deadline, though he should still see his fair share of opportunities now that he's healthy. Adam Haseley was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
