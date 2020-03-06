Bruce (elbow) will serve as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Tigers, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Bruce still has not played a defensive position in a game this spring, but he will DH on Friday for the fifth time. While he has been brought along slowly this spring after dealing with a flexor injury for the last couple months of last season, he should still be ready to go -- at least to hit -- when Opening Day rolls around.