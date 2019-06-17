Bruce (hamstring) remains on the bench Monday against Washington.

Bruce was expected to miss a game or two after leaving Saturday's game against the Braves with left hamstring tightness, and it looks as though he'll be missing at least two. The Phillies had an opportunity to send Bruce to the injured list if necessary with Roman Quinn returning from a groin injury Monday, but the team elected to option Nick Williams instead, indicating that Bruce is expected to return soon. Sean Rodriguez starts in left field in his absence.

