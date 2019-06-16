Phillies' Jay Bruce: Sitting Sunday as expected
Bruce (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Braves.
Bruce has been battling a tight left hamstring over the last few days, so he was expected to take a seat for the series finale after exiting Saturday's contest. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is confident the veteran outfielder will only require a couple days to recover and won't need a trip to the injured list.
