Phillies' Jay Bruce: Sitting vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bruce is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Phil Gosselin is starting at DH in place of Bruce against lefty Jordan Montgomery. Bruce is 4-for-14 with a home run and 3:2 BB:K through five appearances this season.
