Bruce was removed from Saturday's game against the Braves with left hamstring tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bruce was thrown out on a play at the plate to finish the third inning and left the game after playing one inning additional frame in left field. The 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the injury is determined. Nick Williams took over in the outfield for the Phillies.