Phillies' JD Hammer: Dropped from 40-man roster
Hammer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Hammer recorded a 3.79 ERA in his 19-inning debut for the Phillies last season, but that came with a poor 13:12 K:BB. The move clears a spot for the Phillies to claim Deolis Guerra off waivers from the Brewers.
