Hammer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hammer's 13:12 K:BB in 19 innings as a rookie last season didn't come close to backing up his 3.79 ERA. He could certainly play a role for the Phillies this season, but it's unlikely to be a major one.

