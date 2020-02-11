Phillies' JD Hammer: Remains with Phillies
Hammer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hammer's 13:12 K:BB in 19 innings as a rookie last season didn't come close to backing up his 3.79 ERA. He could certainly play a role for the Phillies this season, but it's unlikely to be a major one.
