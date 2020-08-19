Segura (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Joe Girardi will give Segura a second straight day off while the infielder contends with a hamstring injury. The Phillies are labeling Segura as day-to-day, leaving the team hopeful that he'll be ready to go for one or both halves of Thursday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays or the weekend series in Atlanta. Phil Gosselin will man the keystone in place of Segura on Wednesday.