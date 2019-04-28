Phillies' Jean Segura: Avoids concussion from HBP
Segura did not suffer a concussion when he was hit in the head by a pitch Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thankfully Segura remained somewhat protected as he was hit in the helmet, but it was still a scary situation as he stayed down for some time before eventually walking off the field. Sean Rodriguez figures to fill in at shortstop should Segura require any time off.
