Segura (finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Phillies on Thursday.

Segura has been sidelined the past two months after undergoing surgery for a fractured right index finger, but he's been cleared to rejoin the active roster after an eight-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 32-year-old should take over the starting role at second base, while Bryson Stott and Edmundo Sosa split work at shortstop. Segura had a .275/.324/.407 slash line with six homers, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases in 44 games prior to suffering the injury. Didi Gregorius was released by the Phillies in a corresponding move.