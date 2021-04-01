Segura will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Segura never hit lower than sixth in 2020, but he looks like he'll spend more time in a bottom-third spot in the lineup this season with the Phillies preparing Alec Bohm to bat in the heart of the order on a full-time basis. The lower assignment in the lineup shouldn't be too punitive for Segura, who should remain a solid source of batting average and stolen bases, though he doesn't run nearly as frequently as he did earlier in his career.