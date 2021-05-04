Segura (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Segura has missed two weeks with a strained right quadriceps, but it doesn't look as though he's set to miss too much more time. The Phillies haven't provided an exact timeline for his return, but he shouldn't need very many rehab games to get back in shape following a relatively brief absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Removed with quad strain•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Swats first homer•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Notches Opening Day walk-off hit•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Batting seventh on Opening Day•