The Phillies believe Segura is ok after being hit on the left hand by a fastball during Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia's X-ray technician was not at Yankee Stadium on Monday, so no images were taken. Segura may receive more tests Tuesday that will provide a clearer timetable for his return. The 30-year-old is expected to serve as the Phillies' primary third baseman this season after Didi Gregorius was acquired to play shortstop. If Segura is forced to miss time early on, Neil Walker would likely experience increased playing time.