Segura went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

Segura extended the Phillies lead with a two-run homer off Julio Teheran in the third inning. The 29-year-old shortstop now has 12 home runs, nine stolen bases and a team-best batting average of .284.

