Segura went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored as he helped the Phillies to a new 7-4 win over the Braves on Friday.

Segura imitated Andrew McCutchen's two-run shot in the third with one of his own the following inning to extend the Phillies' lead to 4-1. It was his first home run since Aug. 15 and his fourth on the year as he upped his RBI total to eight on the season. Segura still has a .235/.326/.407 slash line despite hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games.