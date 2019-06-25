Phillies' Jean Segura: Big night in big win
Segura went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 13-7 win over the Mets.
He took Steven Matz deep in the first inning, the first of eight homers launched by the two teams in the wild contest. Segura has had a rough June, slashing .224/.272/.424 through 21 games even after Monday's eruption, but he has put together a modest six-game hitting streak.
