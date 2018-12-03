Phillies' Jean Segura: Bound for Philadelphia
The Mariners agreed in principle Monday to send Segura to the Phillies in a multi-player trade, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford are the key principals headed back to Seattle, with other prospects believed to be involved in the deal. The transactions won't become official until all players included in the deal pass their physicals, though that's expected to be a formality. In Philadelphia, Segura should slide in as the everyday shortstop, a position the team struggled to generate production last season between Crawford and Scott Kingery. It's expected that Segura will also occupy a spot near the top of the order, which should continue to afford him ample run-scoring opportunities and a green light on the basepaths.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...