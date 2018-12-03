Phillies' Jean Segura: Bound for Philadelphia

The Mariners agreed in principle Monday to send Segura to the Phillies in a multi-player trade, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford are the key principals headed back to Seattle, with other prospects believed to be involved in the deal. The transactions won't become official until all players included in the deal pass their physicals, though that's expected to be a formality. In Philadelphia, Segura should slide in as the everyday shortstop, a position the team struggled to generate production last season between Crawford and Scott Kingery. It's expected that Segura will also occupy a spot near the top of the order, which should continue to afford him ample run-scoring opportunities and a green light on the basepaths.