Phillies' Jean Segura: Collects three hits
Segura went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Segura didn't skip a beat at the dish after getting drilled in the head by a pitch during Saturday's matchup, and he secured his ninth multi-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old just returned from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury but showed no signs of rust in the series finale.
