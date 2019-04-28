Segura went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Segura didn't skip a beat at the dish after getting drilled in the head by a pitch during Saturday's matchup, and he secured his ninth multi-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old just returned from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury but showed no signs of rust in the series finale.