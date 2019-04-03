Segura went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

Segura came up with a clutch bases-loaded double during the sixth inning to put the Phillies in complete control of the game. The RBI are the 29-year-old's first of the season as he is now 6-for-17 (.353 average) with five runs scored through four games.