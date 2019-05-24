Phillies' Jean Segura: Cranks fifth homer
Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs to help the Phillies to a 9-7 victory over the Cubs on Thursday.
The 29-year-old checked in with his fifth long ball of the season with a fourth-inning two-run blast off Jon Lester. He's taken nicely to his new surroundings in his first year with the Phillies, as Segura is now sporting a healthy .325/.371/.512 slash line through 166 at-bats.
