Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs to help the Phillies to a 9-7 victory over the Cubs on Thursday.

The 29-year-old checked in with his fifth long ball of the season with a fourth-inning two-run blast off Jon Lester. He's taken nicely to his new surroundings in his first year with the Phillies, as Segura is now sporting a healthy .325/.371/.512 slash line through 166 at-bats.