Phillies' Jean Segura: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Segura is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Many of the Phillies' regulars are getting the day off after celebrating a postseason berth Monday night. Phil Maton is starting at the keystone and hitting sixth.
