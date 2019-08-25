Phillies' Jean Segura: Draws pair of walks in win
Segura went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Segura has reached base in all but three of his past 17 games, slashing .324/.373/.426 over that stretch. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the solid run of late hasn't resulted in Segura providing much juice in the counting categories, as he hasn't produced a home run or stolen base and has rather modest totals of seven RBI and eight runs. He'll at least draw a favorable matchup Sunday against Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez, who owns a 2.5 HR/9 rate for the season. Segura will bat fifth and start at shortstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...