Segura went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Segura has reached base in all but three of his past 17 games, slashing .324/.373/.426 over that stretch. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the solid run of late hasn't resulted in Segura providing much juice in the counting categories, as he hasn't produced a home run or stolen base and has rather modest totals of seven RBI and eight runs. He'll at least draw a favorable matchup Sunday against Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez, who owns a 2.5 HR/9 rate for the season. Segura will bat fifth and start at shortstop.