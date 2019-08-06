Segura went 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBI in Monday's win over Arizona.

Batting out of the fifth spot for the first time in over a month, rather than his usual number two spot, Segura came through twice with runners in scoring position. He drove in Bryce Harper with an RBI single in the third inning and knocked in Cesar Hernandez with another single in the seventh. Segura has hit .375/.457/.500 over his last 10 games, with twice as many multi-hit contests (six) as strikeouts (three).