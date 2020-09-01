site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Jean Segura: Drives in three runs
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Segura went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in Monday's 8-6 win over Washington.
Segura cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fourth inning to give the Phillies a 5-0 lead. He's collected 10 hits and eight RBI during his active six-game hitting streak.
