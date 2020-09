Segura went 2-for-5 with one run and two RBI during Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old didn't have any extra-base hits Wednesday, but he came through with a two-run single with the bases loaded during the eighth inning. Segura is 11-for-27 in his last eight games and has a .272/.358/.439 slash line with seven homers, 28 runs and 25 RBI through 51 games this season.