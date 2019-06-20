Segura is starting at shortstop and hitting fifth Thursday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura has hit exclusively in the top third of Philadelphia's order all season, but a slow start to June (.175/.243/.317 slash line through 16 games) has prompted the Phillies to shift him to the fifth spot in the order. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce are occupying the first three spots in the order against righty Erick Fedde on Thursday.