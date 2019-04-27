Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits after getting hit in head
Segura left Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit in the head by a fastball, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Segura stayed down for some time but was eventually able to walk off the field. The at-bat was just his second since returning from the injured list earlier in the day. Sean Rodriguez replaced him in Saturday's contest and would be in line for more starts if Segura is forced to miss more time.
