Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits after HBP
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Segura left Thursday's game against the Mets after being struck in the back of the elbow by a pitch, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The extent of Segura's injury is not yet known. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information is revealed.
