Segura left Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees after getting struck on the left hand by a fastball, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Whether Segura was removed as a precaution or is seriously injured remains to be seen. He's expected to serve as the Phillies' third baseman this season after Didi Gregorius was acquired to play shortstop. If he winds up missing time, the Phillies could turn to veteran Neil Walker or give highly-rated prospect Alec Bohm an earlier debut than originally anticipated.