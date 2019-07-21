Segura was removed from Sunday's contest against the Pirates with heel soreness, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The injury was likely a reaggravation of the heel injury Segura suffered on July 15. He was forced to miss two games prior to returning for the team's series finale Thursday against the Dodgers. Scott Kingery shifted to shortstop to replace Segura while Nick Williams entered the game to play left field.