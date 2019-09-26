Play

Segura was removed from Thursday's game against the Nationals with a right ankle sprain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Segura went 1-for-2 before exiting with the injury prior to the bottom of the fifth inning. With just three games left in the season and the Phillies out of playoff contention, Segura could be done for the year. Sean Rodriguez entered the game in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories