Segura is not starting Thursday against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura will sit for the first time all season as Neil Walker picks up a start at third base in his stead. Through six games this season, Segura is 4-for-22 with four runs scored.
More News
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: In Opening Day Lineup•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Believed to be fine following HBP•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits exhibition contest•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Back in action•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Scratched with illness•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Gets first experience at third base•